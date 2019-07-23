Tuesday Apple Rumors: New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Coming in 2019

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new MacBook Pro coming soon. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

MacBook Pro : A new rumor claims that Apple is preparing to release a new MacBook Pro , reports AppleInsider . According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to introduce a new 16-inch MacBook Pro. The rumor claims that AAPL will be releasing the device sometime in October. The rumors claim that the device will be sporting an LCD screen instead of OLED. They also say that it may cost customers more than $3,000.

iPhone 11 Details : A new report claims to know much about the upcoming 2019 iPhone 11 , 9to5Mac notes. The company is reportedly planning to offer three new devices this year, which isn't a surprise. What is a surprise is that AAPL may be planning to introduce a whole new taptic engine to the devices. This may be for better haptic touch. The rumors have been claiming that 3D Touch won't be present in next version of the iPhone.

App Store : A new report claims that Apple dominates its own App Store , reports MacRumors . A report from The Wall Street Journal says that when it comes to searches in the App Store, the tech company's own apps typically take the top spot. There have been concerns over the company's dominance of its own app ecosystem of late. This report may just add further fuel to that fire that was started by third-party app developers.

