InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about the company's payment card. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: View Apart / Shutterstock.com

Card Launch : Apple Card is now available for all customers in the U.S. The launch for everyone in the U.S. comes after a preview period earlier this month for certain customers. This new card from AAPL differs greatly from other payment cards. That's because it has a sleek look and doesn't show much of the person's information. This includes the card number, CCV, expiration date and owner's signature not appearing on the card. The tech company claims this makes it more secure than other physical payment cards.

Health Troubles : It looks like Apple is dealing with its own Health troubles , reports CNBC . A recent report claims that the tech company's Health division is seeing some of its employees leave. The report says that this is due to disagreements over how the division should act in the future. Due to these problems, some employees are allegedly jumping ship to join up with other tech and healthcare giants.

ProMotion Display : Rumor has it that Apple wants to bring its ProMotion Display to the 2019 iPhone line , reports BGR . However, it looks like these rumors may be wrong. The current rumors about this all cite unnamed sources and it looks like it may be a case of misinformation spreading. There is a previous rumor about the iPhone getting a ProMotion Display, but it claims this won't be happening until next year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Compare Brokers

The post Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Card Launches in the U.S. appeared first on InvestorPlace .