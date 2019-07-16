Quantcast

Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Card Coming Soon

By William White,

Leading the Apple  (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company's payment card. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Card Coming Soon

Apple Card : A new rumor claims that the Apple Card is going to launch soon , reports 9to5Mac . The rumor says that the Card may launch as early as this week. Other reports have also set the release window for the card as this summer. The exact release date isn't something that AAPL has been willing to reveal yet. If the rumors are true, it won't be long before customers are able to sign up for the tech company's new payment card.

Store Down : The online Apple Store was down earlier on Tuesday , MacRumors notes. This may just be a typical event where there were problems that resulted in the store going down temporarily. However, AAPL also takes the store down when it is preparing to launch a new product. We don't know which is the case, but it's worth keeping an eye out for any announcements from the company.

New Beta : There's a new beta of macOS 10.15 Catalina available for download , reports AppleInsider . This new beta comes out roughly two weeks after the previous beta was sent out. It is also only available for developers, but there's likely to be a public version coming soon. The update is available from the company's Developer Center. It can also be obtained via an over-the-air update.

