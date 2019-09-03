As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Liberty Latin America's Director, Eric Louis Zinterhofer, made a $1.30M buy of LILA, purchasing 81,407 shares at a cost of $16.02 a piece. So far Zinterhofer is in the green, up about 2.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.44. Liberty Latin America is trading off about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Zinterhofer made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $19.85M shares for a cost of $17.49 each.

And also on Thursday, Director Richard N. Massey purchased $569,810 worth of Cannae Holdings, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $28.49 each. Before this latest buy, Massey bought CNNE at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.12M at an average of $20.40 per share. Cannae Holdings is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up CNNE at a price even lower than Massey did, with shares changing hands as low as $27.66 at last check today - that's 2.9% below Massey's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/3 Insider Buying Report: LILA, CNNE