As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Aerie Pharmaceuticals' Chief Executive Officer, Vicente Anido Jr., made a $498,952 buy of AERI, purchasing 26,250 shares at a cost of $19.01 a piece. So far Anido Jr. is in the green, up about 16.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $22.09. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 5.1% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Anido Jr. in the past year.

And at Nektar Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Thursday, by SVP & Chief Scientific Officer Stephen K. Doberstein who bought 15,000 shares at a cost of $17.28 each, for a total investment of $259,200. Nektar Therapeutics is trading up about 10.3% on the day Tuesday. Doberstein was up about 16.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NKTR trading as high as $20.20 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/10 Insider Buying Report: AERI, NKTR