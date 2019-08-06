Quantcast

Tuesday 8/6 Insider Buying Report: F, LNDC

By BNK Invest,

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Ford Motor Co. ( F )'s Exec. Chairman and Chairman, William Clay Ford Jr., made a $8M purchase of F, buying 840,962 shares at a cost of $9.51 a piece. Investors have the opportunity to pick up F at a price even lower than Ford Jr. did, with shares trading as low as $9.36 in trading on Tuesday - that's 1.6% under Ford Jr.'s purchase price. Ford Motor Co. is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.

And at Landec Corp. ( LNDC ), there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Nelson Obus who bought 20,000 shares for a cost of $10.72 each, for a total investment of $214,400. Before this latest buy, Obus bought LNDC at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.25M at an average of $11.08 per share. Landec Corp. is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

