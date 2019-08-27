Quantcast

Tuesday 8/27 Insider Buying Report: MGM, HZN

By BNK Invest,

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, MGM Resorts International's President, Commercial & Growth, Atif Rafiq, made a $250,097 purchase of MGM, buying 8,761 shares at a cost of $28.55 each. Bargain hunters are able to grab MGM even cheaper than Rafiq did, with the stock trading as low as $27.83 at last check today - that's 2.5% below Rafiq's purchase price. MGM Resorts International is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Rafiq in the past year.

And also on Thursday, Director John C. Kennedy purchased $240,093 worth of Horizon Global, purchasing 61,599 shares at a cost of $3.90 a piece. Before this latest buy, Kennedy made one other purchase in the past year, buying $197,010 shares at a cost of $3.96 each. Horizon Global is trading up about 1.7% on the day Tuesday. Kennedy was up about 6.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HZN trading as high as $4.16 at last check today.

