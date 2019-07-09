Quantcast

Tuesday 7/9 Insider Buying Report: CNR, YTEN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Cornerstone Building Brands' EVP, CFO, Jeffrey S. Lee, made a $468,061 purchase of CNR, buying 80,000 shares at a cost of $5.85 each. Cornerstone Building Brands is trading up about 5.5% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lee in the past twelve months.

And at Yield10 Bioscience, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Oliver P. Peoples who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $0.88 each, for a trade totaling $8,800. Yield10 Bioscience is trading up about 3.3% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 7/9 Insider Buying Report: CNR, YTENVIDEO: Tuesday 7/9 Insider Buying Report: CNR, YTEN



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CNR , YTEN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar