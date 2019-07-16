Quantcast

Tuesday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: HQY, FDX

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, HealthEquity ( HQY )'s Founder and Vice Chairman, Stephen Neeleman, made a $610,000 buy of HQY, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $61.00 each. So far Neeleman is in the green, up about 16.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $70.99. HealthEquity is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Neeleman in the past year.

And at FedEx Corp ( FDX ), there was insider buying on Friday, by Director John C. Inglis who bought 600 shares at a cost of $167.69 each, for a trade totaling $100,614. FedEx Corp is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Inglis is in the green, up about 3.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $172.66.

Tuesday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: HQY, FDX VIDEO: Tuesday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: HQY, FDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: HQY , FDX


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar