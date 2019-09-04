TTM Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TTMI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TTM Technologies Inc (Symbol: TTMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.93, changing hands as high as $11.03 per share. TTM Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TTMI's low point in its 52 week range is $8.49 per share, with $18.525 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.02.
