TTM Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TTMI

In trading on Thursday, shares of TTM Technologies Inc (Symbol: TTMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.25, changing hands as high as $12.23 per share. TTM Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TTMI's low point in its 52 week range is $8.49 per share, with $19.91 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.79.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »