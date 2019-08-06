Quantcast

TSX slides at open as energy, financials tumble

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at open on Tuesday, hurt by a slide in energy and financial sectors after investors returned from an extended weekend amid heightened trade tensions between the United States and China.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX Composite index was down 112.77 points, or 0.69%, at 16,158.89.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at open on Tuesday, hurt by a slide in energy and financial sectors after investors returned from an extended weekend amid heightened trade tensions between the United States and China.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX Composite index was down 112.77 points, or 0.69%, at 16,158.89.





This article appears in: Banking and Loans , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar