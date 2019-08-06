TSX slides at open as energy, financials tumble

Reuters





Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at open on Tuesday, hurt by a slide in energy and financial sectors after investors returned from an extended weekend amid heightened trade tensions between the United States and China.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX Composite index was down 112.77 points, or 0.69%, at 16,158.89.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at open on Tuesday, hurt by a slide in energy and financial sectors after investors returned from an extended weekend amid heightened trade tensions between the United States and China.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX Composite index was down 112.77 points, or 0.69%, at 16,158.89.