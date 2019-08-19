TSX set to open higher as oil prices rise

Quantcast

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as crude prices rose after an attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemeni separatists during the weekend.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.62% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed up 137.26 points, or 0.86 percent, at 16,149.79 on Friday.

Papua New Guinea plans to take a larger share of the Porgera gold mine as part of lease-renewal talks, diluting the ownership of joint venture partners Barrick Gold Corp and Zijin Mining Group , the country's commerce minister told Reuters.

Canada'sHusky Energy said on Friday it will resume full production at its White Rose field off the coast of Newfoundland & Labrador, which was shut down last year after an oil spill in November 2018.

The Canadian Transportation Agency said on Friday it had launched an inquiry to determine if WestJet Airlines Ltd's tariffs related to schedule changes were "just and reasonable".

Shares of Callidus Capital Corp surged more than 75% on Friday after the Canadian lender said its second-largest shareholder, Braslyn Ltd, would acquire its outstanding minority shares and take it private.

Canadian Utilities Ltd : Credit Suisse raises rating to outperform from neutral

Extendicare Inc : CIBC raises rating to outperform from neutral

Hydro One Ltd : Credit Suisse raises rating to outperform from neutral

Gold futures : $1501.2; -0.85 percent GOL/

US crude : $55.23; +0.66 percent O/R

Brent crude : $59.06; +0.72 percent O/R

($1 = C$1.33)





