* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.96 percent to 16,304.05

* Leading the index were Precision Drilling Corp , up 17.9 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd , up 8.5 percent, and Hudson's Bay Co , higher by 7.6 percent.

* Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp , down 8.0 percent, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , down 4.8 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp , lower by 4.3 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Barrick Gold Corp and Encana Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.99 points, or 2.5 percent, while the financials sector climbed 2.60 points, or 0.9 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.48 percent, or $1.36, to $56.23 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.89 percent, or $1.11, to $59.75 O/R

* The TSX is up 13.8 percent for the year.