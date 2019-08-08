TSX rises  0.86 percent to 16,404.53

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 139.31 points, or 0.86 percent, to 16,404.53.

* Leading the index were TMX Group Ltd , up 12.1 percent, Inter Pipeline Ltd , up 8.7 percent, and Cott Corp , higher by 7.4 percent.

* Lagging shares were Iamgold Corp , down 14.5 percent, Nuvista Energy Ltd , down 9.4 percent, and Ag Growth International Inc , lower by 9.0 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc , Manulife Financial Corp and Nuvista Energy Ltd .

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.87 points, or 1.5 percent, while the financials sector climbed 2.19 points, or 0.7 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.25 percent, or $1.66, to $52.75 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.56 percent, or $1.44, to $57.67 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.5 percent for the year.