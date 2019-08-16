Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.86 percent to 16,149.79

* Leading the index were Crescent Point Energy Corp , up 7.0 percent, Interfor Corp , up 6.6 percent, and CannTrust Holdings Inc , higher by 5.7 percent.

* Lagging shares were Semafo Inc , down 6.2 percent, OceanaGold Corp , down 5.0 percent, and MAG Silver Corp , lower by 4.8 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Encana Corp and Aurora Cannabis Inc .

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.26 points, or 1.0 percent, while the financials sector climbed 2.81 points, or 1.0 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.75 percent, or $0.41, to $54.88 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.76 percent, or $0.44, to $58.67 O/R

* The TSX is up 12.8 percent for the year.