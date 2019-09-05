Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.77 percent to 16,574.81

* Leading the index were Descartes Systems Group Inc , up 10.0 percent, Birchcliff Energy Ltd , up 8 percent, and CannTrust Holdings Inc , higher by 7.4 percent.

* Lagging shares were Centerra Gold Inc , down 9.3 percent, First Majestic Silver Corp , down 9.1 percent, and Detour Gold Corp , lower by 8.3 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Barrick Gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 3.32 points, or 2.7 percent, while the financials sector climbed 4.07 points, or 1.4 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.12 percent, or $0.07, to $56.19 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.1 percent, or $0.06, to $60.76 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.7 percent for the year.