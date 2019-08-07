TSX rises  0.72 percent to 16,265.22

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 115.73 points, or 0.72 percent, to 16,265.22.

* Leading the index were B2Gold Corp , up 11.5 percent, First Majestic Silver Corp , up 6.1 percent, and Finning International Inc , higher by 6.1 percent.

* Lagging shares were Nuvista Energy Ltd , down 13.5 percent, Eldorado Gold Corp , down 8.1 percent, and Ero Copper Corp , lower by 8.1 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were B2gold Corp , Enbridge Inc and Barrick Gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.56 points, or 0.4 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.87 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.42 percent, or $1.3, to $52.33 a barrel. Brent crude fell 2.58 percent, or $1.52, to $57.42 O/R

* The TSX is up 13.6 percent for the year.