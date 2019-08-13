Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.70 percent to 16,350.84

* Leading the index were Baytex Energy Corp , up 5.7 percent, Aphria Inc , up 5.5 percent, and Lundin Mining Corp , higher by 5.3 percent.

* Lagging shares were Precision Drilling Corp , down 5.4 percent, MAG Silver Corp , down 5.0 percent, and OceanaGold Corp , lower by 4.7 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Barrick Gold Corp and Yamana Gold Inc .

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.16 points, or 0.9 percent, while the financials sector climbed 2.01 points, or 0.7 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.88 percent, or $2.13, to $57.06 a barrel. Brent crude rose 4.63 percent, or $2.71, to $61.28 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.2 percent for the year.