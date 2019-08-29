Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.69 percent to 16,384.49

* Leading the index were BRP Inc , up 15.5 percent, Ensign Energy Services Inc , up 11.6 percent, and Nuvista Energy Ltd , higher by 7.9 percent.

* Lagging shares were Detour Gold Corp , down 5.7 percent, Alamos Gold Inc , down 5.7 percent, and Centerra Gold Inc , lower by 5.0 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Bombardier Inc and B2gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 3.27 points, or 2.7 percent, while the financials sector climbed 3.09 points, or 1.1 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.38 percent, or $0.77, to $56.55 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.83 percent, or $0.5, to $60.99 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.4 percent for the year.