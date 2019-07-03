TSX rises  0.64 percent to 16,576.52

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 105.23 points, or 0.64 percent, to 16,576.52.

* Leading the index were Cascades Inc , up 5.1 percent, Inter Pipeline Ltd , up 4.8 percent, and Alaris Royalty Corp , higher by 4.6 percent.

* Lagging shares were Linamar Corp , down 3.3 percent, Torex Gold Resources Inc , down 2.7 percent, and Ag Growth International Inc , lower by 2.6 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point Energy Corp , Encana Corp and Barrick Gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.56 points, or 0.4 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.84 points, or 0.6 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.01 percent, or $1.13, to $57.38 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.47 percent, or $1.54, to $63.94 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.7 percent for the year.