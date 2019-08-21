Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.59 percent to 16,309.23

* Leading the index were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , up 14.0 percent, Bausch Health Companies Inc , up 5.4 percent, and Aphria Inc , higher by 4.9 percent.

* Lagging shares were Precision Drilling Corp , down 5.0 percent, CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 4.6 percent, and B2Gold Corp , lower by 3.3 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp , Enbridge Inc and Encana Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.17 points, or 1.0 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.81 points, or 0.6 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.45 percent, or $0.25, to $55.88 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.52 percent, or $0.31, to $60.34 O/R

* The TSX is up 13.9 percent for the year.