* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.54 percent to 16,271.65

* Leading the index were Kelt Exploration Ltd , up 10.4 percent, MEG Energy Corp , up 9.9 percent, and Peyto Exploration & Development Corp , higher by 8.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp , down 4.0 percent, Shopify Inc , down 2.9 percent, and CannTrust Holdings Inc , lower by 2.6 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Suncor Energy Inc and Barrick Gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 3.70 points, or 3.1 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.43 points, or 0.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.82 percent, or $1, to $55.93 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.6 percent, or $0.95, to $60.46 O/R

* The TSX is up 13.6 percent for the year.