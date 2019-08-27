Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.53 percent to 16,183.59

* Leading the index were Pan American Silver Corp , up 8.0 percent, MAG Silver Corp , up 7.9 percent, and Iamgold Corp , higher by 7.9 percent.

* Lagging shares were Canopy Growth Corp , down 6.0 percent, Aphria Inc , down 5.7 percent, and Birchcliff Energy Ltd , lower by 5.4 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Emera Inc , Air Canada and Encana Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.65 points, or 0.5 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.67 points, or 0.2 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.44 percent, or $1.31, to $54.95 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.36 percent, or $0.8, to $59.5 O/R

* The TSX is up 13 percent for the year.