TSX rises  0.50 percent to 16,545.21

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 82.26 points, or 0.50 percent, to 16,545.21.

* Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp , up 5.7 percent, Alacer Gold Corp , up 5.4 percent, and NovaGold Resources Inc , higher by 3.9 percent.

* Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd , down 6.5 percent, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd , down 6.0 percent, and Hudbay Minerals Inc , lower by 5.5 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Canntrust Holdings Inc and First Quantum Minerals Ltd .

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.07 points, or 1.5 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.88 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.64 percent, or $0.37, to $58.03 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.33 percent, or $0.21, to $64.32 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.5 percent for the year.