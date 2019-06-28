TSX rises  0.46 percent to 16,382.20

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 74.47 points, or 0.46 percent, to 16,382.20.

* Leading the index were TransAlta Corp , up 6.6 percent, Alacer Gold Corp , up 5.3 percent, and Semafo Inc , higher by 4.7 percent.

* Lagging shares were TORC Oil & Gas Ltd , down 3.1 percent, Seven Generations Energy Ltd , down 3.0 percent, and Air Canada , lower by 2.2 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Encana Corp and Enbridge Inc .

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.38 points, or 0.3 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.98 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.37 percent, or $1.41, to $58.02 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.06 percent, or $0.04, to $66.51 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.4 percent for the year.