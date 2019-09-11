Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.45 percent to 16,611.14

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd , up 5.5 percent, OceanaGold Corp , up 4.9 percent, and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , higher by 4.5 percent.

* Lagging shares were Gran Tierra Energy Inc , down 2.4 percent, Pason Systems Inc , down 2.4 percent, and Enerflex Ltd , lower by 2.2 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Bombardier Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.01 points, or 0.0 percent, while the financials sector climbed 2.51 points, or 0.8 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.37 percent, or $1.36, to $56.04 a barrel. Brent crude fell 2.07 percent, or $1.29, to $61.09 O/R

* The TSX is up 16 percent for the year.