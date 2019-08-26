Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.38 percent to 16,098.79

* Leading the index were Bombardier Inc , up 5.7 percent, Shopify Inc , up 3.1 percent, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc , higher by 2.5 percent.

* Lagging shares were CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 4.4 percent, Cascades Inc , down 4.2 percent, and Nexgen Energy Ltd , lower by 3.8 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , B2gold Corp and Encana Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.27 points, or 0.2 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.28 points, or 0.4 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.66 percent, or $0.36, to $53.81 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.81 percent, or $0.48, to $58.86 O/R

* The TSX is up 12.4 percent for the year.