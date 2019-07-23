TSX rises  0.33 percent to 16,572.68

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 53.80 points, or 0.33 percent, to 16,572.68.

* Leading the index were BRP Inc , up 9.2 percent, Cronos Group Inc , up 5.1 percent, and Linamar Corp , higher by 3.6 percent.

* Lagging shares were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , down 9.6 percent, Hexo Corp , down 4.0 percent, and OceanaGold Corp , lower by 3.9 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold Corp , B2gold Corp and Encana Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.75 points, or 0.6 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.54 points, or 0.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.12 percent, or $0.63, to $56.86 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.03 percent, or $0.65, to $63.91 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.7 percent for the year.