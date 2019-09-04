Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.30 percent to 16,448.84

* Leading the index were Nuvista Energy Ltd , up 8.6 percent, Brookfield Business Partners LP BBU_u.TO, up 7.8 percent, and Eldorado Gold Corp , higher by 6.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were Nexgen Energy Ltd , down 4.8 percent, Sierra Wireless Inc , down 3.5 percent, and Restaurant Brands International Inc , lower by 3.0 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc , Cenovus Energy Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.94 points, or 0.8 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.68 points, or 0.2 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.45 percent, or $2.4, to $56.34 a barrel. Brent crude rose 4.33 percent, or $2.52, to $60.78 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.8 percent for the year.