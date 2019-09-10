Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.26 percent to 16,537.34

* Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , up 12.4 percent, Hudbay Minerals Inc , up 6.9 percent, and Secure Energy Services Inc , higher by 6.3 percent.

* Lagging shares were Shopify Inc , down 6.2 percent, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd , down 5.2 percent, and Restaurant Brands International Inc , lower by 4.2 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Encana Corp and Royal Bank Of Canada .

* The TSX's energy group rose 3.02 points, or 2.3 percent, while the financials sector climbed 2.21 points, or 0.7 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.55 percent, or $0.32, to $57.53 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.24 percent, or $0.15, to $62.44 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.5 percent for the year.