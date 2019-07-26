TSX rises  0.26 percent to 16,531.04

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 42.84 points, or 0.26 percent, to 16,531.04.

* Leading the index were CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 16.7 percent, Aecon Group Inc , up 9.6 percent, and Winpak Ltd , higher by 5.4 percent.

* Lagging shares were Aphria Inc , down 6.1 percent, Canfor Corp , down 5.8 percent, and Peyto Exploration & Development Corp , lower by 4.3 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Canntrust Holdings Inc and Enbridge Inc .

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.07 points, or 0.8 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.53 points, or 0.2 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.27 percent, or $0.15, to $56.17 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.13 percent, or $0.08, to $63.31 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.4 percent for the year.