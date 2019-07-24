TSX rises  0.24 percent to 16,611.84

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 39.16 points, or 0.24 percent, to 16,611.84.

* Leading the index were Sandstorm Gold Ltd , up 5.4 percent, Pan American Silver Corp , up 5 percent, and Canfor Corp , higher by 4.9 percent.

* Lagging shares were CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 21.9 percent, Hexo Corp , down 5.2 percent, and Nexgen Energy Ltd , lower by 3.5 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canntrust Holdings Inc , Encana Corp and B2gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.65 points, or 1.2 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.00 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.59 percent, or $0.9, to $55.87 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.03 percent, or $0.66, to $63.17 O/R

* The TSX is up 16 percent for the year.