TSX rises  0.20 percent to 16,518.88

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 32.94 points, or 0.20 percent, to 16,518.88.

* Leading the index were Torex Gold Resources Inc , up 6.5 percent, AltaGas Ltd , up 6.1 percent, and Kelt Exploration Ltd , higher by 2.6 percent.

* Lagging shares were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , down 6.7 percent, Methanex Corp , down 6.0 percent, and West Fraser Timber Co Ltd , lower by 3.6 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Barrick Gold Corp and Oceanagold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.72 points, or 0.5 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.04 points, or 0.0 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.83 percent, or $0.46, to $56.09 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.55 percent, or $0.97, to $63.44 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.3 percent for the year.