TSX rises  0.14 percent to 16,510.82

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 22.70 points, or 0.14 percent, to 16,510.82.

* Leading the index were CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 19.2 percent, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp , up 6.2 percent, and Nuvista Energy Ltd , higher by 6.1 percent.

* Lagging shares were Transcontinental Inc , down 8.5 percent, Cameco Corp , down 7.8 percent, and Nexgen Energy Ltd , lower by 7.8 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canntrust Holdings Inc , Encana Corp and Toronto-dominion Bank .

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.60 points, or 0.4 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.11 points, or 0.0 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.54 percent, or $0.93, to $59.28 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.88 percent, or $0.59, to $66.13 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.3 percent for the year.