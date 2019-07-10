TSX rises  0.11 percent to 16,563.29

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 18.08 points, or 0.11 percent, to 16,563.29.

* Leading the index were Crescent Point Energy Corp , up 9.3 percent, Torex Gold Resources Inc , up 7.5 percent, and Whitecap Resources Inc , higher by 7.3 percent.

* Lagging shares were CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 12.9 percent, BlackBerry Ltd , down 3.1 percent, and Manulife Financial Corp , lower by 2.3 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Canntrust Holdings Inc and Barrick Gold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 3.02 points, or 2.2 percent, while the financials sector slipped 1.30 points, or 0.4 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.29 percent, or $2.48, to $60.31 a barrel. Brent crude rose 3.97 percent, or $2.55, to $66.69 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.6 percent for the year.