TSX rises  0.08 percent to 16,588.85

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 12.65 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,588.85.

* Leading the index were Richelieu Hardware Ltd , up 11.1 percent, MEG Energy Corp , up 3.9 percent, and Ensign Energy Services Inc , higher by 3.9 percent.

* Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp , down 5.6 percent, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , down 3.6 percent, and Russel Metals Inc , lower by 2.8 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank , Bank Of Nova Scotia and Oceanagold Corp .

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.94 points, or 0.7 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.06 points, or 0.0 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.94 percent, or $0.54, to $56.8 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1 percent, or $0.64, to $63.18 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.8 percent for the year.