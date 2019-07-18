TSX rises  0.06 percent to 16,494.23

Reuters





* The Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX rose 10.02 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,494.23.

* Leading the index were Sandstorm Gold Ltd , up 8.6 percent, First Majestic Silver Corp , up 6.3 percent, and Alacer Gold Corp , higher by 6.1 percent.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc , down 6.5 percent, Vermilion Energy Inc , down 4.7 percent, and Nuvista Energy Ltd , lower by 4.2 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Barrick Gold Corp and Encana Corp .

* The TSX's energy group fell 2.31 points, or 1.7 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.67 points, or 0.2 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.08 percent, or $1.18, to $55.6 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.95 percent, or $1.24, to $62.42 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.2 percent for the year.