TSX rises on trade deal hopes; BMO down on profit miss

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Tuesday, as investors hoped for a resolution to the Sino-U.S. trade war, while the country's fourth-largest lender Bank of Montreal slipped after reporting a quarterly profit below estimates.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 41.16 points, or 0.26%, at 16,139.95.

