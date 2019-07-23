Quantcast

TSX rises, mirrors gain in global equities

By Reuters

July 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in global equities as investors anticipate major central banks to cut interest rates in the near future.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX Composite index was up 49.35 points, or 0.3%, at 16,568.23.

* A speeding autos sector and hopes for even lower borrowing costs buoyed world stocks on Tuesday. MKTS/GLOB

* The energy sector climbed 0.4% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.2%, while Brent crude added 0.1%. O/R

* The financials sector gained 0.4%. The industrials sector rose 0.1%.

* However, the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global growth this year and the next, warning that more U.S.-China tariffs, auto tariffs or a disorderly Brexit could further slow growth, weaken investment and disrupt supply chains.

* On the TSX, 156 issues were higher, while 71 issues declined for a 2.20-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 9.66 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canfor Corp , which jumped 5.3%, followed by shares of Interfor Corp , which rose 3.3%.

* SNC Lavalin fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX, followed by those of Semafo Inc , which fell 3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Nemaska Lithium Inc , Royal Nickel and Erdene Resource Development .

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 35 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 21.87 million shares.





