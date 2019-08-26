Quantcast

TSX rises at open as higher oil prices lift energy stocks

By Reuters

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, powered by gains in energy shares as oil prices jumped after U.S. President Donald Trump said China was ready to negotiate on the trade dispute.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 111.53 points, or 0.7%, at 16,149.11.

