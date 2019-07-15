Quantcast

TSX rises at open as energy shares gain

By Reuters

Reuters


July 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened marginally higher on Monday, as energy shares got a boost from higher crude prices, but weakness in shares of cannabis producers capped gains.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 3.54 points, or 0.02%, at 16,491.66.

