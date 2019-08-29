Quantcast

TSX rises at open as China comments spur trade optimism

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed at open on Thursday, eyeing its fourth day of gains, as global risk sentiment improved after China sounded hopeful of resolving the long-standing trade dispute with the United States.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 99.5 points, or 0.61%, at 16,371.15.

