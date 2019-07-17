TSX propped up by gains in materials stocks

Reuters





July 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as shares of precious metal miners were boosted by higher gold prices.

* The materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2%. GOL/MET/L

* Data showed that Canada's annual inflation rate in June fell to 2.0% from 2.4% in May, as expected, largely due to lower month-over-month energy prices.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 27.35 points, or 0.17%, at 16,529.77.

* In a bright spot, Canadian factory sales rose by 1.6% in May, the most in a year, boosted by strong demand for motor vehicles and parts after auto plants that had temporarily shut down resumed production, Statistics Canada said.

* Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, with health care companies leading the gains.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were First Majestic Silver Corp and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd which rose 4.9% and 3.8% respectively.

* On the TSX, 139 issues were higher, while 88 issues declined for a 1.58-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 10.50 million shares traded.

* West Fraser Timber Co fell 1.9%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was SNC-Lavalin Group , down 1.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crius Energy Trust KWH_u.TO, Aurora Cannabis and Sherritt International Corp.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 11 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 19.63 million shares.