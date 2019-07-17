TSX propped up by gains in materials stocks

Reuters
July 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as shares of precious metal miners were boosted by higher gold prices.
* The materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2%. GOL/MET/L
* Data showed that Canada's annual inflation rate in June fell to 2.0% from 2.4% in May, as expected, largely due to lower month-over-month energy prices.
* At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 27.35 points, or 0.17%, at 16,529.77.
* In a bright spot, Canadian factory sales rose by 1.6% in May, the most in a year, boosted by strong demand for motor vehicles and parts after auto plants that had temporarily shut down resumed production, Statistics Canada said.
* Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, with health care companies leading the gains.
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were First Majestic Silver Corp and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd which rose 4.9% and 3.8% respectively.
* On the TSX, 139 issues were higher, while 88 issues declined for a 1.58-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 10.50 million shares traded.
* West Fraser Timber Co fell 1.9%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was SNC-Lavalin Group , down 1.5%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crius Energy Trust KWH_u.TO, Aurora Cannabis and Sherritt International Corp.
* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and two new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues, there were 11 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 19.63 million shares.