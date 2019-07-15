TSX propped up by gains in energy shares

Reuters





July 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as shares of energy companies were lifted by higher crude prices.

* The energy sector climbed 0.4% as U.S. and Brent crude prices added 0.8% per barrel. O/R

* Materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.4%, as gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,411.6 an ounce.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was up 6.37 points, or 0.04%, at 16,494.49.

* Six of the major Canadian sectors were trading higher.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Seven Generations Energy , which jumped 3.7%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which rose 3.5%.

* On the TSX, 121 issues were higher, while 108 issues declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 11.51 million shares traded.

* Transcontinental Inc fell 6.0%, the most on the TSX after National Bank of Canada lowered its rating on the stock.

* The second biggest decliner was Stella-Jones Inc , down 5.8% after the company's chief executive officer said he would step down.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis , CannTrust Holdings and Stornoway Diamond Corp .

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 26 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 21.16 million shares.