TSX opens slightly lower as energy stocks drag

Reuters





July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Thursday, dragged down by shares of energy stocks as oil prices eased and material stocks took a hit from a dip in gold prices.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 2.49 points, or 0.02%, at 16,573.71.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Thursday, dragged down by shares of energy stocks as oil prices eased and material stocks took a hit from a dip in gold prices.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 2.49 points, or 0.02%, at 16,573.71.