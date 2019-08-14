TSX opens sharply lower on global recession worries

Reuters





Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday, mirroring a global slump in equities, after dour economic data from Germany and China reignited recession fears.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 147.31 points, or 0.9%, at 16,203.53.

