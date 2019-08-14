Quantcast

TSX opens sharply lower on global recession worries

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday, mirroring a global slump in equities, after dour economic data from Germany and China reignited recession fears.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 147.31 points, or 0.9%, at 16,203.53.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday, mirroring a global slump in equities, after dour economic data from Germany and China reignited recession fears.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 147.31 points, or 0.9%, at 16,203.53.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar