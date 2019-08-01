Quantcast

TSX opens lower on energy shares decline

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as energy companies were impacted by lower crude prices after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened hopes of future interest rate cuts and as rising U.S. output helped keep the market well supplied.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 18.33 points, or 0.11%, at 16,388.23.

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets


