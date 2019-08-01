TSX opens lower on energy shares decline

Reuters





Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as energy companies were impacted by lower crude prices after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened hopes of future interest rate cuts and as rising U.S. output helped keep the market well supplied.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 18.33 points, or 0.11%, at 16,388.23.

