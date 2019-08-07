Quantcast

TSX opens lower as oil prices tumble

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 7 (Reuters) - A tumble in shares of energy companies pressured Canada's main stock index at the open on Wednesday, as crude prices slumped to a seven-month low.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX composite index was down 56.79 points, or 0.35%, at 16,092.7.

