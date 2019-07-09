TSX opens lower as materials slip on easing gold prices

Reuters





July 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dropped at the open on Tuesday, with the materials sector leading the declines as gold prices eased to a one-week low.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange'sS&P/TSX Composite index was down 40.01 points, or 0.24%, at 16,422.94.

